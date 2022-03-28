Historic Nauchandi fair begins in UP’s Meerut

The historic Nauchandi mela (fair), a symbol of communal harmony and believed to be several hundred years old, was inaugurated on Monday.

The fair, that starts from second Sunday after Holi is being organised after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh and inspector general, Meerut range, Praveen Kumar, district magistrate K Balaji and senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhary inaugurated the fair after performing prayers at the Navchandi temple and offering ‘chadar’ at a popular local shrine.

They released colorful balloons to declare the fair open. Cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.

Locals said that shopkeepers would start visiting the fair here after the ‘numaish (fair)’ in Bulandshahar ends over in next two weeks. The Nauchandi fair was once one of the biggest fairs of northern India.