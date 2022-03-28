Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Historic Nauchandi fair begins in UP’s Meerut
others

Historic Nauchandi fair begins in UP’s Meerut

The fair, that starts from second Sunday after Holi is being organised after a break of two years due to Covid-19.
Historic Nauchandi fair begins in UP’s Meerut (ht)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

The historic Nauchandi mela (fair), a symbol of communal harmony and believed to be several hundred years old, was inaugurated on Monday.

The fair, that starts from second Sunday after Holi is being organised after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh and inspector general, Meerut range, Praveen Kumar, district magistrate K Balaji and senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhary inaugurated the fair after performing prayers at the Navchandi temple and offering ‘chadar’ at a popular local shrine.

They released colorful balloons to declare the fair open. Cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.

Locals said that shopkeepers would start visiting the fair here after the ‘numaish (fair)’ in Bulandshahar ends over in next two weeks. The Nauchandi fair was once one of the biggest fairs of northern India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP