Home guard hurt after car hits him on Golf Course Road

Gurugram: A home guard jawan was injured after a car, which was flagged to stop during a routine checking drive at AIT chowk on Golf Course Road, hit and ran over him on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Police said that two suspects were sitting inside the car and they managed to escape from the spot after injuring the jawan.

Police said that the car, coming from the direction of Sector 54, was flagged to stop after which the driver slowed down but as soon as the police personnel approached it, the driver accelerated the vehicle.

Police said that the victim has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, adding that he did not get time to react and his right leg was crushed beneath the wheels.

Kumar was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51, where doctors said that his right leg developed a fracture, police said.

Police said that incident took place at AIT chowk at about 4.30pm, where a five-member traffic police team led by assistant sub-inspector Brijmohan was deployed for routine vehicle checking.

Sub-inspector Shribhagwan Jangra, additional station house officer (SHO), Sector 56 police station, said that the traffic team waved at the car to stop after spotting that the driver and the co-passenger were not wearing seat belts.