Home isolation numbers on the increase in Pune

PUNE With several Covid-19 patients showing mild symptoms or being asymptomatic, there has been a steady increase in home isolations in the city.

As per the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 1,425 patients are isolated at home, as against 206 patients who are admitted to hospital, as of March 13.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of PMC’s health department, said that patients that are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are being advised to home quarantine themselves.

“Many patients prefer staying in home isolation until they test negative. The number is steadily increasing of those who are home quarantined. Those with severe symptoms are going to the hospital,” said Dr Bharti.

Across Maharashtra, 6,23,121 people are in home quarantine and 6,114 are in institutional quarantine, as per the state health department.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, Maharashtra president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that it is a good thing as there is no load on medical infrastructure.

“This time, the Covid variant is different. The age group of infected patients is from 20 to 40 years. The speed of the infectivity has increased tremendously. I have observed that patients do not follow the strict isolation rules. The death rate has to be reduced, so there has to be strict isolation,” said Dr Bhondwe.

“Since patients are home quarantined, there is a possibility that they may leave their house. They should be marked, so that their neighbours are aware that they are positive. This can reduce the spread of Covid,” said Dr Bhondwe.