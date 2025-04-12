Homes for Abhyudaya Nagar residents shrink further, bid next week

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government wants to further reduce the carpet area to be provided to Abhyudaya Nagar residents post redevelopment. From the initially proposed 740 square feet, last year, it was reduced to 635 sq ft and on Friday further cut by another 15 sq ft to 620. A fresh bid on the revamp is likely to be floated next week. Aerial View of Abhyudaya Nagar (HT Photo)

In another attempt to push the mega redevelopment project in Kalachowkie through, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, held a meeting with residents’ federation representatives, Shivadi MLA Ajay Choudhari, MHADA vice president and chief executive officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and others, to finalise fresh set of criteria.

“As per the tender floated last year, a minimum 635 sq ft of area was to be provided for each residential unit along with ₹5 lakh corpus, ₹20,000 monthly rent and a four-wheeler parking slot. Now, this has been revised, with the minimum carpet area being 620 sq ft and an increase in monthly rent. Corpus and parking slot remains unchanged,” Choudhari told HT.

However, this has not gone well with the residents. Local Congress leader Smita Chaudhari is unhappy with the smaller size of flats. On the other hand, the Abhyudaya Nagar Cooperative Housing Societies Federation’s secretary Tukaram Rasam is happy with the developments. He said, “At least we are getting far better than the government’s earlier plan of providing 508 sq ft. We did not let that happen. The new proposal will improve cash flow and is less capital intensive for the developer, making it a feasible project.”

Based on the previous set of criteria, in October 2024, a fourth attempt was made to get the area spread over 32.98 acre reconstructed. The previous three were in 2006, 2007 and 2014.

On March 7, Fadnavis had, in the legislative assembly, shared his view of reducing the carpet area as well as the premium amount to be paid to MHADA to make the project feasible for private developers to take it up.

Today there are a total of 48 buildings comprising approximately 3,410 units, of which 3,335 are residential units and 75 commercial structures apart from some more slum settlements.