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Honesty recognised, rewarded: Jhansi e-rickshaw driver returns jewellery worth 13 lakh

Dharampal Ahirwar, a Jhansi e-rickshaw driver, returned a bag with ₹13 lakh in jewelry to its owner, earning praise and a reward for his honesty.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Jhansi
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Seldom is a man’s integrity and honesty governed by economic standing or educational qualification. Proving the dictum true is Dharampal Ahirwar, 35, a simple e-rickshaw driver in Jhansi, who returned a bag containing jewellery worth 13 lakh to a passenger who had accidentally left it behind.

Ahirwar returning the bag of jewellery to its owners in the presence of SSP BBGTS Murthy in Jhansi on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The act of honesty was acknowledged on Tuesday in the presence of SSP Jhansi BBGTS Murthy, who felicitated the driver with a certificate and a cash reward.

A woman, Aarti, was returning home to Sipri Bazar from her paternal house on Monday. In a hurry, she forgot her bag inside the vehicle. The bag contained jewellery valued at around Rs13 lakh.

Ahirwar noticed the unattended bag after some time and suspected it contained valuables. He immediately returned to the drop-off point in an attempt to locate the passenger, but could not find her.

With no leads, Ahirwar reached out to Sipri Bazar police.

Meanwhile, the woman and her husband also approached the police seeking help in recovering the lost bag.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Honesty recognised, rewarded: Jhansi e-rickshaw driver returns jewellery worth 13 lakh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Honesty recognised, rewarded: Jhansi e-rickshaw driver returns jewellery worth 13 lakh
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