Hooda’s PSO booked on rape charges

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s personal security officer (PSO) Jitender Kumar was booked on rape charges at women’s police station here
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Police have booked the PSO on rape charges. (HT File)

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who is working as a nurse in the state health department, said that she came in contact with the accused when his father was admitted in the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

“The accused used to come to my home to enquire about the health status of his father. He raped me and warned me of dire consequences if I lodge a police complaint. He threatened me at gunpoint,” the complainant added.

Rohtak women’s police station DSP Sushila said police have booked the PSO on rape charges. The complainant is pregnant and her statement was recorded before a magistrate, she said.

“The accused is out of Rohtak. We will interrogate him,” she added. Jitender has been Hooda’s PSO since he became the Haryana CM in 2005 and is still deployed in his security.

Jitender could not be reached for a comment as his phone was switched off.

