Hooting during sports leads to brawl between student groups in Lucknow school

LUCKNOW Hooting during an in-house sports activity ensued an ugly brawl between two student groups at city-based Christ Church College. The incident took place on the premises of the school on Thursday when an inter-house sports contest was ongoing. A purported video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

According to school’s principal Rakesh Kumar Chatterjee, the two student groups engaged in an argument on the field. The matter escalated when a few of the students went inside the classroom, leaving the sports competition midway. He added, “A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. Parents of the students involved in this have also been called.”

Sharing further details, Arvind Kumar Verma, circle officer at Hazratganj police station, said, “The fight is said to have erupted when one group started hooting at the other. This led to a heated argument which soon prompted a fight. However, no reports of any major injury have come to our knowledge.”