others
others

Hot-air balloon servicesin Lucknow soon

Lucknow Development Authority vice chairman has instructed officials of the authority to prepare a business plan/module and identify the locations from where the hot-air balloon services can be started.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The balloon service can be started at monuments maintained by the Smarak Samiti and would be made available to revellers at nominal charges. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will start hot-air balloon service at its parks and monuments maintained by the Smarak Samiti, soon.

Akshay Tripathi, vice-chairman of LDA, instructed officials of the development authority to prepare a business plan/module for starting hot-air balloon services, on Wednesday and identify the locations from where the hot-air balloon services could be introduced.

Presiding over a meeting of the Smarak Samiti, he also asked officials to come up with a business module to generate income for the Smarak Samiti.

Apart from parks maintained by the LDA, the balloon service could also be started at monuments maintained by the Smarak Samiti and would be made available to revellers at nominal charges.

Tripathi also instructed officials to identify advertisement points in parks and monuments where companies could display their signboards and advertise their products. This would also help generate income, he added.

He also instructed officials to make the animal gallery at the Eco Garden more attractive by illuminating it with more lights and set up fun zones in parks and monuments maintained by the Samiti.

