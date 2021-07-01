Hours after kidnapping, burnt body of 12-yr-old girl found in mango orchard in Kanpur

The burnt body of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped from her house on Wednesday night, was found some 300 meters away in a mango orchard in Kanpur Dehat’s Mangalpur area early on Thursday morning, said police officials.

Her father alleged she was gang-raped before being burnt alive.

According to officials, the killers took away the girl, along with the charpoy on which she was last seen sleeping by her parents. The charpoy was found close to the half-naked burnt body.

Her father told police he was sleeping with his wife on the roof of the house. His children were outside the house on the ground floor.

“We slept by 8 pm, she was there then. When I woke up, I thought she might have gone to attend the nature’s call in the field. She did not come home for long then I became worried,” father told the police.

“I sent my sons and others to look for her. She was found in the mango orchard brutally murdered. We could identify her with the clothes, her face was burnt apparently to make the identification difficult, he said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the orchard and at the house expressing anger at the incident. Police had a tough time in controlling the villagers who were demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

SP Kanpur Dehat Keshav Chowdhary said the girl was burnt alive and the body had been sent for postmortem.

On father’s apprehension that feared she was raped before she was killed, the police said the postmortem report would clear whether she was raped or not.

The family, however, has denied any enmity angle as being probed by the police, which called the forensic experts to the spot.

ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar and IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal also visited the spot. Bhaskar said the police were investigating the case the perpetrators would be arrested soon.