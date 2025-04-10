Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

House tax imposed on 1.5 lakh additional buildings in Prayagraj from this year

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 10, 2025 08:22 AM IST

1.5 lakh additional buildings in Prayagraj will start paying house and water tax this financial year after a recent delimitation expansion.

Five years after several areas of the district were brought within city limits following the delimitation process, around 1.5 lakh additional buildings will now start paying house tax to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) based on their sizes. Owners of these properties will also be liable to pay water tax to the PMC from this financial year as per set norms.

Prayagraj city (File)
Prayagraj city (File)

The city had as many as 2.36 lakh buildings before the delimitation.

After the delimitation, the number of wards in Prayagraj city had increased from 80 to 100 with the new 20 wards created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa etc. Nine of these are in Allahabad parliamentary constituency while 11 are in Phulpur parliamentary constituency. After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city had also ceased to exist. The localities of the wards that had ceased to exist have been merged with the adjoining wards.

In the delimitation process, 207 villages of the district became a part of the city limits which had led to the Prayagraj city limits getting increased from 62.64 sq km to 292.09 sq km.

Confirming the move, PMC’s chief tax assessment officer PK Dwivedi said that the survey of all the buildings in the newly included area of the city has been completed. House tax bills of the house owners will be issued in the current financial year. The house owners of the expanded area will also be given the facility of deciding and submitting self-tax, he shared.

Along with the notification of urban expansion, it was also mentioned that after five years, house tax will be recovered from all the houses in the newly included urban area. It was also said that if basic facilities are available in any part of the expanded area, then house tax and water bill can be recovered from the houses there even before the completion of the five-year period.

Under the same order, the PMC and Jalkal department started collecting house tax from the buildings of the housing schemes of Naini, Jhunsi and Jhalwa and many parts of Phaphamau from the last financial year itself, while the houses and building owners of the remaining areas would have to pay the same from this financial year, said PMC officials.

Officials said that house tax bills were sent to around 25,000 house owners in the extended or newly included areas of the city in the financial year 2024-25. Most of these houses of Prayagraj Development Authority, Housing Development and private sector housing schemes were brought under the purview of house tax. Out of these, around 10,000 house owners deposited the house tax bill for the financial year 2024-25.

News / Cities / Other Cities / House tax imposed on 1.5 lakh additional buildings in Prayagraj from this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On