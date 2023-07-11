In Lakhimpur Kheri, swollen Sharda river causes erosion in half-a-dozen houses; authorities on alert

Lakhimpur Kheri More than half-a-dozen houses on the flood-prone banks of Sharda are witnessing erosion due to the river, which has swollen after several days of intermittent rain spells. No loss of human life or cattle has been reported so far. (HT Photo)

The river erosion has affected the Ahirana village, a small hamlet of Manpur Kardahiya gram panchayat under Phoolbehar block. Sharda flows parallel to this small hamlet, which is located in the flood-prone area between two afflux bunds.

The swollen river has also posed a risk to several other structures, including a government-run school. On Tuesday, the river was flowing just 100 metres away from the village.

A large area of agricultural land has also been affected by river erosion, damaging crops. However, no loss of human life or cattle has been reported so far.

In view of the situation, Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh, along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh, CDO Anil Singh, SDM Shriddha Singh, irrigation department engineers and revenue officials, visited the affected village and inspected the erosion caused by Sharda river.

Taking serious note of erosion threat to the basic school in the village, DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh instructed Kheri BSA Pravin Tiwari to shift the school staff and the students to neighbouring Shankarpur primary school to ensure their safety.

Kheri DM also talked to the victims dislodged by erosion and assured them of rehabilitation at safer places. He urged the villagers, whose houses are exposed to erosion threat, to settle at safer places for the time being.

Incidentally, no anti-erosion efforts can be carried out at the spot as the village is already located in the flood-prone region. However, Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh said all preventive measures to ensure safety of the villagers are being taken and efforts to rehabilitate them at safe places are in full swing.