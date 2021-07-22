HPU 52nd foundation day: Future of country depends on what ideas students have, says guv

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unveiled a bust of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as part of the 52nd foundation day celebrations of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, on Thursday. Addressing an event at the university auditorium, he said education was the foundation of life and learning should never stop.

“Both, the teacher and the learner, must know what they are learning. The future of the country depends on what ideas we were giving to the young generation. It was necessary to give them ideas of national interest,” the governor said, adding that foreign invaders targeted our education system time and again.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the university played pivotal role in producing educationists, researchers and professionals. “The university has helped the students in providing the new knowledge and skills needed to meet the challenges of sustainable development in a community, in raising public awareness for informed decision-making and responsible behaviour,” he said.

Thakur said the most important role the university played was producing highly skilled manpower and research output to meet perceived targets. “The central government has formulated ‘National Education Policy-2020’ which aims at building overall personality of the students by strengthening infrastructure for open and distance learning, online education and increasing the use of technology,” he said while expressing hope that the new education policy will go a long way in preparing the students to meet the emerging challenges.

Education minister Govind Thakur and vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar, too, addressed the gathering at the university auditorium.

Meanwhile, Student Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest at the university against the “backdoor” recruitments and “wasteful expenditure”, alleging that the university authorities flouted the norms while making recruitments during the tenure of incumbent vice-chancellor. The activists also handed over a memorandum of demands to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.