Hrithik Roshan gives statement in fake emails case

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday visited the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch to record a fresh statement in connection with the complaint lodged by him following his exchange of legal notices with actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016.

Roshan had lodged a complaint with the cyber police at Bandra-Kurla Complex five years ago against an unidentified imposter, who had allegedly sent emails to several women. Last year in December, the case was transferred to CIU, after which summons were issued to Roshan for recording his fresh statement. The actor visited CIU at 11.40am on Saturday. He left CIU office about three hours later. A police officer attached to the crime branch said Roshan has reiterated his complaint in his statement.

On the basis of Roshan’s complaint, the cybercrime had in 2016 registered an offence against unidentified individuals under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Roshan had alleged that a person was in contact with his friends and fans by using a fake email id: hroshan@email.com.

The cyber police had then recorded the statements of Ranaut and her sister while probing the case. Ranaut in an interview had referred to Roshan as a “silly ex” without naming him. In March 2016, they had sent legal notices to each other. The centre of fights between the two actors was an email id from which Ranaut claimed to have received messages from Roshan, proving they were in a relationship. Roshan however, said he never had an email account on the said id, and that it was an imposter who had been communicating with Ranaut all along.

He then filed the complaint to track those operating the email id (from which Ranaut received the mails). The police have been unable to track the user. An officer had then said that the emails had come from a United States server, and in the absence of data from there, no user could be identified. The police had later sent Roshan’s mobile phone to the forensic science laboratory but Ranaut had then failed to submit her device. Her lawyer had also questioned the “genuineness of the entire complaint.”

The case was transferred to CIU after Roshan’s lawyer in December 2020 wrote to Mumbai Police commissioner alleging that there was no progress in the probe for five years. “Our client also met the top police officers and reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, there has been no progress in the investigation and the aforementioned cases are still pending. We thus request to kindly look into the matter and issue appropriate orders to direct completion of investigation at the earliest as it is pending since 2016,” stated the lawyer’s letter.