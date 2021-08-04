HSC results: 99.63 passing percentage in state

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Tuesday, declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, with an overall passing percentage of 99.63 per cent in the state.

The passing percentage increased this year by 8.97 per cent as compared to last year when the passing percentage was 90.66 per cent.

This year, due to a rise in Covid cases, exams were cancelled by the state government. An assessment has been made using alternative criteria, where 40 per cent weightage is given to exams held in Class 12, 40 per cent marks is derived from unit tests and first-semester exams, or practical exams; of the balance 60 per cent, 30 per cent is from Class 11 marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects in Class 10.

Girls edged the boys with 99.73 passing percentage as against 99.54 per cent in the state. The highest passing percentage was in the Konkan region at 99.81 per cent, followed by Pune region with 99.75 per cent. The lowest percentage was in Aurangabad region at 99.34 per cent. The passing percentage of physically challenged students this year is 99.59 per cent.

A total of 1,319,754 students from Arts, Science and Commerce and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) registered for the exams. Of these, 1,314,965 students from nine regions in the state cleared Class 12.

A total of 66,871 repeater students registered for this year’s HSC, of which 63,063 students passed. The passing percentage of repeater students in the state is 94.31 per cent.

“This year we had declared the Class 12 examination for April, but due to Covid cases rising in the state exams were canceled for the safety of students. While cancelling the exams it was decided to do the assessment of students through internal marks and assessment within the schools. Accordingly, the formula was set and now results have been declared. Results were declared at 4 pm and to avoid any technical glitches website students can check their results on four websites,” said Dinkar Patil, chairman of the state board.

“A total of 12 students have scored 35 per cent and 91,420 students scored above 90 per cent, while 1,372 students scored above 95 per cent. There are 46 students who have scored 100 per cent marks,” he added.