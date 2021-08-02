HSC results to be declared on Aug 3 at 4pm

PUNE The results of the Class 12 board exam will be declared on August 3 at 4 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Class 12 students have been eagerly waiting for the results. Students can check their results online on websites including msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Around 1.3 million students registered for the examination this year and due to the rise in Covid cases, exams were cancelled by the state government. Assessments has been done using an alternative criteria. 40 per cent weightage is given to exams held in Class 12, 40 per cent will be derived from unit tests and first-semester exams, or practical exams. For the balance 60 per cent, 30 per cent is from Class 11 marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!”

Results on websites

Check msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Students having any issues or complaints in Pune division can call 9689192899