HSVP clears commercial plots of encroachments in Gurugram Sector 57

Gurugram: The enforcement team from estate office two of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in which a 3-acre prime plot of land belonging to the authority in Sector 57 was cleared of encroachments. HSVP officials said that around 600 huts, which were constructed illegally there were demolished during the drive. A demolition drive carried out by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on a three acre plot in Sector 57 in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

HSVP sub divisional engineer, Gian Chand Saini, who was the duty magistrate during the drive said that a warning was issued to the occupants prior to the demolition drive and the demolition was carried out on Thursday to vacate the land as it is earmarked for a commercial shopping centre.

“This is a prime plot of land of HSVP and its value is in hundreds of crores. The authority plans to soon monetise this land and for this purpose the site needs to be cleared of encroachments. Action was taken after directions were issued by the HSVP administrator in this matter,” he said.

The authority said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the directions of Vaishali Singh, HSVP administrator.

HSVP officials said that they have identified more such plots on which illegal huts and similar temporary structures have been created and these will also be cleared soon. “We will construct a fence on this site soon and no one will be allowed into this land again,” Yogesh Kumar, HSVP junior engineer said.

DTCP announces action in DLF areas

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday started making announcements in DLF phases one to five warning property owners to take corrective measures as they will start a demolition and sealing drive from Friday morning.

“We are still asking the owners to take corrective measures as otherwise four teams of the enforcement department will start taking punitive action which will lead to sealing of properties and demolition,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.