Husband sets wife afire after failing to push her off terrace in Odisha

A 25-year-old woman was battling for her life with 30% burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire on Thursday evening after failing to push her off from the terrace of their house in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Police said the husband poured hand sanitiser on her before setting her on fire when the woman ran away.

The woman managed to run into a neighbour’s house and was later rushed to a hospital in Berhampur. The couple got married four years earlier and the woman’s family reportedly gave ₹1.70 lakh as dowry to her in-laws, who were allegedly demanding more money.

The woman’s family lodged a police complaint over dowry in 2019 and the two families were trying to resolve the matter.

As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau data, Odisha ranked sixth in dowry deaths with 293 cases. The crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha last year. Cases of cruelty by husbands or their relatives shot up by 33.62% compared to 2020. Trials were pending in as many as 98.6% of cases related to women, the highest in the country. The conviction rate in such cases was only 8.3% below the national average of 26.6%.

