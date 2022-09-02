Husband sets wife afire after failing to push her off terrace in Odisha
The couple got married four years earlier and the woman’s family reportedly gave ₹1.70 lakh as dowry to her in-laws, who were allegedly demanding more money
A 25-year-old woman was battling for her life with 30% burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire on Thursday evening after failing to push her off from the terrace of their house in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Police said the husband poured hand sanitiser on her before setting her on fire when the woman ran away.
The woman managed to run into a neighbour’s house and was later rushed to a hospital in Berhampur. The couple got married four years earlier and the woman’s family reportedly gave ₹1.70 lakh as dowry to her in-laws, who were allegedly demanding more money.
The woman’s family lodged a police complaint over dowry in 2019 and the two families were trying to resolve the matter.
As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau data, Odisha ranked sixth in dowry deaths with 293 cases. The crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha last year. Cases of cruelty by husbands or their relatives shot up by 33.62% compared to 2020. Trials were pending in as many as 98.6% of cases related to women, the highest in the country. The conviction rate in such cases was only 8.3% below the national average of 26.6%.
56% cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan false, says CM Gehlot
Asserting that free registration of the first information report (FIR) was the main reason behind the increased number of cases in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said more than half of the cases of crimes against women are false. The CM said 56% cases of crimes against women are found fake during investigation. He said other states should also follow the policy of compulsory registration of FIRs.
Rise in rape cases due to false allegations: Rajasthan police on NCRB data
Mandatory registration of FIRs and almost half of the claims turning out to be false are behind the increase in rape cases in Rajasthan, the state police said on Thursday. The Rajasthan Police was reacting to the National Crime Records Bureau report which said that the state has reported the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021 with an increase of more than 19 per cent in comparison to 2020.
Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor mother kills 6-month-old baby to elope with boyfriend
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was on Thursday arrested after she was caught on camera getting rid of her infant child before eloping with her paramour. The mother reportedly used a 9-year-old girl to throw her 6-month-old baby into a drainage. The incident occurred in Luhari Sarai locality of Nageena town in Bijnor on Tuesday. Police booked the accused on charges of murder and put her in prison.
Jharkhand: Two suspected Maoists killed in encounter in West Singhbhum
Two suspected Maoists, including a woman cadre, have been killed in an encounter with security personnel deep inside the forest under the Kuchai police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Friday. “As per the information till now, two Maoists are said to be dead, including one woman. Their bunkers have been demolished, and the combing operation is still on,” said AV Homkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.
WB fish traders request Bangladesh govt to send 2000 MT Hilsa in festive season
Fish importers in West Bengal on Thursday requested Bangladesh government to send at least 2,000MT of Hilsa fish, popularly known as the queen of fish, to the state for the upcoming festive season. Since 2012, the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa. In 2021, fishermen in West Bengal could catch only around 6,170MT of Hilsa. In 2017, around 26,000MT of Hilsa was caught, the highest haul in recent times.
