Ahmedabad, The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught husbands of two women sarpanchs in Gujarat in separate bribery cases in two days, officials said on Tuesday.

Husbands of two sarpanchs held for bribery in Gujarat

The ACB on Monday trapped two persons, including the husband of Haripar Gram Panchayat sarpanch in Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district, while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

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The accused have been identified as the sarpanch's husband, Dahyabhai Parmar, and his brother and panchayat member, Jivabhai Parmar, both residents of Kalyanpur taluka, according to the anti-graft agency.

Dahyabhai and his brother Jivabhai allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh from a person and his partner to prevent harassment regarding black stone quarry operations in Haripar village, the ACB said.

The accused later agreed to accept ₹20 lakh, of which ₹5 lakh was to be paid on Monday as the first instalment, it said.

Based on a complaint filed by the quarry owner, the ACB laid a trap at the office of the complainant's friend in Kalyanpur town, where both the accused allegedly accepted ₹5 lakh and were caught red-handed, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another case on Tuesday, the ACB arrested Vadhuji Solanki, husband of the sarpanch of Dharpada Gram Panchayat in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another case on Tuesday, the ACB arrested Vadhuji Solanki, husband of the sarpanch of Dharpada Gram Panchayat in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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A person had approached the gram panchayat seeking permission to lift soil from the village area, following which the panchayat passed a resolution and sent it to the irrigation department, officials said.

The accused then allegedly demanded ₹1.10 lakh to allow excavation of soil from a village pond, the ACB said.

After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid on a road at Juna Deesa, where Solanki allegedly accepted the bribe amount and was caught, officials added.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, the ACB said.

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