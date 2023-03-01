Hybrid crematorium for dead animals in Ulhasnagar soon

Ulhasnagar: After a long wait and repeated complaints from environmentalists, Ulhasnagar will soon have a dedicated cremation spot for dead animals. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has recently laid the foundation stone for the work.

The civic body officials claimed that two electric-cum-gas hybrid incinerator machines will be purchased within two weeks and installed on Shantinagar sewage treatment plant premises. The project will be executed through funds worth ₹98 lakh allocated under the National Clean Air Programme.

“There will be two machines—one for large animals and another for small animals. Once the machines start operating, we will spread awareness asking people to make use of this place for cremating their pets or stray animals instead of burying or dumping carcasses in the city,” an UMC officer said.

Earlier, environmentalists had complained about animal carcasses being dumped at dumping ground in the open, leading to an unhygienic and polluted environment.

“We had strongly objected to dumping of animal carcasses at the dumping ground. When fires are reported in the dumping ground, a foul smell pervades the whole area. There was no space in the city for animal carcasses. Now, since the UMC has initiated the project, it will be a major relief,” Shashikant Dayma, green activist, said.

“Until the entire cremation facility is built, the animal carcasses will be buried at the same plot. This will help stop the illegal dumping. The civic body officials have also issued orders to the concerned staff to ensure that the bodies are buried at the said location,” Dayma added.

