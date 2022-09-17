Hyderabad Liberation Day: Charminar and Golconda fort lit up in tricolour theme | see photos

Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday shared images of the iconic Charminar and historic Golconda Fort of Hyderabad that were lit up in a tri-colour theme ahead of Central government celebrations today to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day.

The central government is holding a celebration today to commemorate "Hyderabad Liberation Day," with Union home minister Amit Shah appearing as the chief guest. Amit Shah reached the southern city on Friday evening.

Additionally, Kishan Reddy posted a video of himself inviting residents of Telangana to participate in the celebration that is scheduled on Hyderabad parade grounds.

"@ASIGoI lights up Golconda Fort & Charminar in Tricolour. On the eve of 75th #HyderabadLiberationDay Celebrations," he tweeted late Friday night.

The two monuments emerged in a thematic colour on the eve of the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration that the central government has planned to mark 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation.

An anthem that was published to honour Hyderabad Liberation Day was shared on Twitter by the Culture Ministry and Reddy on Friday. The song honours the efforts of many leaders who struggled to free Hyderabad from Nizam control.

The special day celebrates the termination of Nizami authority in the area on September 17, 1948, when Hyderabad State was merged into the Union of India as a result of a police operation known as 'Operation Polo'.

