...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house

Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:02 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hyderabad, A man who allegedly murdered a woman in December last year and absconded after concealing her body under the kitchen floor of his rented house was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house

The accused, a plumber , killed the woman, a labourer , and hid her body beneath the kitchen platform by constructing a brick cover before fleeing, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

The case surfaced months later when the house owner noticed a foul smell, broke open the door, and discovered the decomposed body, which led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar said.

According to the police, the accused, who was living alone after separating from his family, came into contact with the deceased during his visits to labour addas. The two became acquainted and frequently consumed alcohol together.

On December 15, 2025, they met at a labour adda and, after failing to secure work, consumed alcohol near a wine shop and later at the accused's residence.

Upon removing the kitchen platform stone, a decomposed body with skeletal remains was found.

Based on technical analysis and credible information, the accused was traced and apprehended on May 1 at Jubilee Bus Stand, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.