Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying
The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital
PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Angry over his 10-year-old son not focusing on studies, a man poured turpentine oil and set him ablaze, police said on Monday.
The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital, they said.
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding, police said, adding, the incident took place at the Kukatpally Housing Board area here on Sunday night.