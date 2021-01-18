IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying
others

Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying

The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital
PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)

Angry over his 10-year-old son not focusing on studies, a man poured turpentine oil and set him ablaze, police said on Monday.

The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital, they said.

The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding, police said, adding, the incident took place at the Kukatpally Housing Board area here on Sunday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.