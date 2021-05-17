‘I recommend it because...’: Despite trolls, Pragya Thakur justifies cow urine comment

BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, on Monday stood by her comments asking party workers to drink cow urine as an antidote to Covid 19.She said that she recommends it because it has “scientific backing”. A video capturing her comments has gone viral on social media, even getting the attention of the international press.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur said, “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”

Thakur didn’t stop here but also explained how to consume this. Thakur said, “The urine should come from cows of the indigenous breed that are fed only forest grass. It should be filtered with a piece of cotton clothes at least 16 times before consumption.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Monday. The BJP MP said she has not been infected with Covid-19 but she adds that the role of cow urine against the Covid-19 cannot be downplayed.

“Covid is an infection and the cow urine is a proven medicine for infections. I have not been infected till now because I consume cow urine,” Pragya told Hindustan Times.

She added that drugs like Remdesivir and others that are being prescribed by the doctors do not have an established scientific backing yet. “They are not proven medications and are still under research... However, I have been taking cow urine and Panchgavya ( a mix of cow urine, dung, milk, ghee and curd) which has protected me till now. I have recommended these because they have scientific backing. Research has already established it,” she told Hindustan Times.

Asked about the research which established cow urine’s anti-infectious properties, she said that it was a German finding.

On a question, why was she endangering lives when her own government was suggesting against any unprescribed scientific treatment for Covid-19, Thakur denied any such endangerment. She said that despite so much research and trials, no established cure has been found yet.

“However, I have been using the cow urine despite suffering from cancer and being on chemo and radiotherapy and all this while I have been fine and free from Covid”.

Reacting to a question on the sensitive health parameters of critical Covid-19 patients and cow urine consumption, she said its consumption will not impact their blood toxicity. “No Covid patient’s health will worsen because of drinking cow urine. It has a specific dosage that is to be given to the patient and while I have just named the medicine yet, if someone wants to take it they can come to me and I shall prescribe the required dose of urine that is needed,” she said.

Thakur said that she needs to be safe because she is serving the nation and for that purpose, she consumes cow urine. “I wish health to everyone and this is why I recommend it. I want all to be safe like me and I have not prescribed anything unresearched like pig or bull’s urine. The prescription of cow urine is an outcome of hundreds of years of research by Rishis and Munis (saints and seers). It has a legacy behind it in the ancient shastras of Patanjali. Tell me which science in the world can challenge these shastras of Patanjali today,” she said.

“I have conducted experiments on myself and have cured myself of cancer because of cow urine. What can be a bigger science than this?” she questioned.

Earlier, Thakur, who had gone through bilateral mastectomy, claimed that her breast cancer was cured due to cow urine and other by-products.

Meanwhile, Dr Ranjan Sharma, president Indian Medical Association reacted to the development and said that it was very unfortunate when the country was faced with such a catastrophe, many leaders were giving unfounded suggestions and risking more lives.

Hinting at the recent unscientific remark, Sharma said that even the RSS has asked people to only adhere to scientific medicines. “At least, now these leaders should stop recommending unscientific treatments,” he said.

Malegaon blast co-accused Pragya Thakur was missing from public life for the past four months due to ongoing health issues. Many locals and activists had also run a campaign against her for not extending any help to the people of Bhopal who were facing a shortage of oxygen beds and Remdesivir injections. She has started attending public programmes recently.