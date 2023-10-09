IAF gets new ensign after 72 years

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Sunday unveiled the new ensign of the air force to better reflect its values during the spectacular main celebrations of the 91st anniversary of the IAF at Air Force Station-Bamrauli. It’s after 72 years that the IAF has got a new ensign.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari unveiling the new IAF ensign during the Air Force Day parade at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Fixed on a movable mini stage, the ensign was first brought in front of the Air Chief by four air warriors. As the Air Chief unveiled the new ensign, two drones lifted a larger version of the ensign from behind the curtain wall, which had been put as the background of the parade. The new ensign was then also hoisted at the flag post at the tarmac of the airbase where the parade was held.

While the new ensign was hoisted, the older version was pulled down, folded with full honour and handed over to the Air chief. It will now be an exhibit at the Air Force Museum in New Delhi.

Thereafter, a team of air warriors and officers of IAF carried the new ensign at the parade. A Mi-17v5 helicopter also flew low, trooping the new Air Force ensign.

The new lAF ensign has witnessed inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner towards the fly side.

The IAF Crest has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion on the top with the words “Satyamev Jayate” in Devanagari below it. Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle with the words “Bhartiya Vayu Sena”.

The motto of the IAF-- Nabhaḥ Spṛśaṃ Deeptam -- is inscribed below the Himalayan Eagle in golden Devanagari. The IAF motto has been taken from verse 24, Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita and means “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven” or in other words “Touching the sky with glory”.

The now old Air Force ensign was blue, containing the National Flag in the first quadrant and a roundel consisting of the colours of the national flag i.e. saffron, white and green, at the centre. This ensign was adopted in 1951.

Going back in history, the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) Ensign comprised the Union Jack in the upper left canton and the RIAF roundel (red, white and blue) on the fly side. Post-Independence, the Indian Air Force ensign was created by replacing the Union Jack with the Indian Tricolour and the RAF roundels with the IAF Tricolour roundel in the lower right canton.

Last year, a new combat uniform for the Indian Air Force was unveiled on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day-2022.

