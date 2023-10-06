IAF DAY 2023: In ‘plane view’, air display wows gathering at Sangam

The skies above the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - were filled with the roar of passing Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as thousands stood on ghats, bridges and roads to watch the soaring planes as part of the full-dress rehearsal for the country’s main Air Force Day celebrations to be held in Prayagraj for the first time on October 8 (Sunday).

Full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade taking place at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Showcasing the prowess of IAF, around 100 aircraft and helicopters participated in a dazzling fly-past in different formations that allowed people to catch a view of fighter planes like Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30, Jaguar, Tejas, Mirage 2000 to choppers like Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 besides heavy to medium transport aircraft like C-295, C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster.

The breath-taking air display was in concert with the preparations at IAF’s Air Force Station-Bamrauli.

This is the first time that the main Air Force Day celebrations of the country would be held in Prayagraj in keeping with the new tradition of hosting the event in different parts of the country, giving a platform to the Indian Air Force to showcase its full might before the world. Last year, Chandigarh hosted to these celebrations.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will be among the VVIPs attending these celebrations. They will view the air display from the ‘Presidents’ View Point’ atop the Akbar’s Fort on Sunday.

In addition to its new fighter and transport aircraft, IAF’s vintage aircraft at the parade including Tiger Moth HU-512 and Harvard Trainer HT-291 also took part in the practice air display on Friday. The two vintage aircraft which have been fully restored operated in the Luv and Kush formations over the Sangam area. The Harvard trainer is part of the IAF Vintage Flight, one of only a handful such units that fly vintage military aeroplanes, anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, Sarang (the helicopter air display team of the IAF) and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the IAF also impressed all with their performance which was followed by a display of skills by the famed Akash Ganga Skydiving team of the IAF.

The ceremonial parade saw smartly turned out air warriors marching and matching steps full of “josh”. Many women officers also led the marching contingents on the occasion. Soldiers and officers of the IAF’s special forces unit popularly known as ‘Garud Commandoes’ also took part in the parade.

The streaming of Air Force Day Parade and aerial display will be live on Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio, FM 93.5, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) IAF_MCC and Facebook on Sunday, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for routing of traffic and for the smooth conduct of the event. Officials said that the aerial display is multidirectional and therefore it can be viewed from all sides of Sangam, Arail ghat, Jhunsi side, Shastri bridge and surrounding areas.

Seating arrangements for viewing the air display too has been made near Sangam, including for around 3500 specially invited guests, 20,000 school children and 30,000 locals. Over five lakh people are expected to view the spectacle from in and around Sangam area.

