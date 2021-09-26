I&B minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates first Himalayan film festival in Leh

Union minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday inaugurated the first Himalayan Film Festival at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh.

The festival is being held from September 24-28 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

It will showcase films from 12 Himalayan states and UTs. The aim is to provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works. Shershah, a film on late Captain Vikram Batra, was screened during the opening session. A short film on late Tashi Rabgias was screened during the event to felicitate the eminent scholar and historian from Ladakh. Speaking during the event, Thakur termed cinema as an effective medium to foster cultural diversity. He announced that the transmission of DD Kendra Leh programme would be extended to one hour from half an hour from October 1. Lieutenant governor RK Mathur expressed hope that the festival would encourage filmmakers and talented youth from Ladakh to take this field. Member Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said a lot of initiatives have been taken in Ladakh by the Centre in last two years.