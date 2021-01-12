ICCR centre to come up at DU for overseas students

New Delhi: Delhi University on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR), under the ministry of external affairs. According to the MoU, an ICCR centre will be established in partnership for catering to the needs of the overseas students who come on the ICCR scholarship.

“This is a big step towards the government’s commitment to make India a hub for international students,” said acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi. The university, in a statement, said that DU has already started benefitting with having received three times more than the earlier number of the ICCR-sponsored students. The ICCR brings in students from over 120 countries to India for study.

“ICCR will also have its north India zonal office in DU. The MoU will facilitate admission of more students from foreign countries under ICCR fellowship. This will also help foreign students since if there are offices here, they won’t have to go here and there,” he said, adding that it will “transform relations” with students and teachers outside India in “a dynamic way.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the university said ICCR has also “pledged to conduct various academic, cultural and extra-curricular programmes to enhance the academic environment and cultural exchange in the University.” The academic exchange will also include DU professors visiting foreign universities and as well as foreign professors coming to the central varsity with ICCR support.