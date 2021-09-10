Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE, ISC board exams 2021: CISCE releases semester 1 datesheet

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC will begin on November 15 and will end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Crispin Maria, principal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Ludhiana, apprised the students of the availability of the date sheet on the council’s official webpage. (Representative photo)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday released the datesheet for ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021 semester 1.

Crispin Maria, principal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Ludhiana, apprised the students of the availability of the date sheet on the council’s official webpage.

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC will begin on November 15 and will end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.

Further, the principal said that in view of the pandemic, the council had already introduced a modified system of examination last month.

“The semester 1 exams will be conducted in November and semester 2 exams will be held in March/April 2022. The semester -1 papers will be MCQ-based. Sample papers for the same are already available on the portal,” said Maria.

