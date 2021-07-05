Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
If Morcha wins in UP, there will be 5 CMs, 20 Dy CMs in 5 years: SBSP chief
others

If Morcha wins in UP, there will be 5 CMs, 20 Dy CMs in 5 years: SBSP chief

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar also reiterated his demand of division of 27% OBC reservation into three categories
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:13 PM IST
SBSP president Omprakash Rajbhar (HT photo)

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar on Monday said if Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha that is a grouping 10 parties, including Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, forms government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, there will be five chief ministers and 20 deputy chief ministers of different castes in five years.

“The formula has been made in order to ensure that every party, which is part of the morcha, gets participation in the government,” said Rajbhar while addressing a press conference in Sarnath.

Rajbhar said the SBSP had been demanding division of 27% OBC reservation into three categories as pichda varg (backward class) at 7%, ati pichda (most backward class) at 9% and atyant pichda (extremely backward) at 11%.

He said the social justice committee that was formed by the state government submitted its report three years ago recommending the division of 27% OBC reservation into three categories.

Rajbhar said soon after coming to power, the report will be implemented immediately.

Rajbhar also said the BJP government had failed in controlling inflation due to which people were facing a lot of problem and struggling to meet their expenses.

