IGIMS probe finds staff, students guilty of exam irregularities; pitches for police investigation

PATNA An internal inquiry has found a non-academic, outsourced employee of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and some of its students guilty of compromising the sanctity of the second professional MBBS (supplementary) examination, 2025, and recommended a probe by law enforcement agencies, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

IGIMS building in Patna (HT file photo)

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A probe by the police is necessary for a better investigation to determine the case’s magnitude and expose others who may be involved in the racket of changing undergraduate medical students’ answer sheets for money, the fact-finding committee said, according to the people quoted above.

The IGIMS administration, however, has not yet filed an FIR, despite over 72 hours passing since the submission of the inquiry report recommending a police probe.

“The enquiry is still ongoing and action will be taken after it is completed. Details cannot be shared at this point,” said Dr Bibhuti Prassan Sinha, deputy director (administration) and spokesperson of the institute, in a WhatsApp text message to this reporter, in response to an e-mailed query from the Hindustan Times to IGIMS director Dr Bindey Kumar early on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sinha, also a member of the inquiry committee, did not respond to phone calls after that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sinha, also a member of the inquiry committee, did not respond to phone calls after that. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the findings, IGIMS, an autonomous medical college under the Bihar government, on Monday cancelled the second professional MBBS (supplementary) examination, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the findings, IGIMS, an autonomous medical college under the Bihar government, on Monday cancelled the second professional MBBS (supplementary) examination, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of immediate administrative action, the institute also issued show-cause notices to all staff in the dean (examination) cell associated with the examination and to the students involved. Other staff members in the examination cell have also been shuffled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of immediate administrative action, the institute also issued show-cause notices to all staff in the dean (examination) cell associated with the examination and to the students involved. Other staff members in the examination cell have also been shuffled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a written statement released on Monday, Dr Sinha said three senior faculty members — Prof Anju Singh, Prof Vinod Kumar and Prof Sarita Mishra — were assigned additional responsibilities as sub-deans (examination). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a written statement released on Monday, Dr Sinha said three senior faculty members — Prof Anju Singh, Prof Vinod Kumar and Prof Sarita Mishra — were assigned additional responsibilities as sub-deans (examination). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some non-academic staff, including the prime accused named in the complaint, had already been shifted out of the examination cell before the report was submitted, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some non-academic staff, including the prime accused named in the complaint, had already been shifted out of the examination cell before the report was submitted, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy comes amid recent changes in the institute’s examination leadership. Professor and head of obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Neeru Goel, who took charge as dean (examination) on April 2, declined to comment on the matter. She succeeded Dr Prakash Kumar Dubey, who resigned within six weeks of his appointment on February 1.

The committee, headed by dean (academics) Dr Om Kumar, was constituted earlier this month with a one-week deadline but submitted its findings after a fortnight on April 25. Other members included DDA Dr Sinha, registrar Dr Sarvesh Kumar Singh and chief administrative officer Praful Ranjan.

In a parallel development, the institute constituted a separate three-member committee on April 10 to examine media reports following the emergence of the allegations. This panel, headed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, includes Dr Gyan Bhaskar and Dr Avanish Kumar. Notably, the second committee was formed without disbanding the original panel.

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The Dr Om Kumar-led inquiry was constituted almost a month after an anonymous email on March 11 alleged cheating in the final year exam of the MBBS 2021 batch at the institute. The email was sent to the director, dean, registrar, and the undergraduate Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission.

The complainant alleged a racket involving an outsourced non-academic staff member in the examination wing and others, who were purportedly changing answer sheets for monetary gain. The email further claimed that students willing to pay were allowed to write in answer sheets after the examination and alleged that around 40–50 students of the 2021 batch were involved. It further claimed that the illegal activity had been ongoing at the institute for many years.

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The allegations gained traction after a senior pathology faculty member flagged the unusually high performance of a reportedly weak student. Subsequent scrutiny of the student’s answer sheet revealed deviations from standard operating procedures.

Sources said the inquiry committee found substantial evidence of malpractice, including CCTV footage, discrepancies in answer sheets, and violations of examination protocols that senior officials in the examination section allegedly overlooked.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar ...Read More Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. Read Less

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