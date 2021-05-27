Ignore Ramdev, Bihar BJP chief tells doctors

PATNA

Amid the ongoing row between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has advised the IMA not to give weight to his diatribe against allopathic medicine.

“Don’t waste your years of education and energy in useless discussion and instead concentrate on our noble profession,” Jaiswal, a doctor himself and MP from West Champaran in his Facebook post.

“Concentrating on our profession would be the most befitting service to our innumerable colleagues who have lost their lives attending to their duties in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Bihar BJP president.

Baba Ramdev has been in the eye of a controversy when he questioned the efficacy of allopathic medicines in treating the dreaded coronavirus.

“Ramdev is a Yoga guru. Nobody can question his mastery of Yoga. But he is certainly not a Yogi. A Yogi is one who has control on all his senses and brain. What he has done for Yoga is comparable to what Coco Cola did for beverages. Indians have been, since ages, consuming Shikanji and thandai but after the advent of the soft drink giant, every home seems to be stocked with bottles of Pepsi and Coke”, Jaiswal said in his post.

“There is no need to reply to all baseless talks. If you speak more, you start giving more weight to others,” he advised the IMA.

Jaiswal, who is the first BJP leader to speak on the controversy, however, lauded yoga. “It is important as it keeps you disease free but this is not a system of medicine,” he said. “Every system of medicine has its own limitations, which held true for Yoga, a sophisticated form of physiotherapy which can help us ward off illnesses but can create problems if we take to it to cure existing ailments.”

The IMA, however, seemed unmoved.

“Over five lakh doctors associated with the IMA across the country, including 12,000 in Bihar, are hurt. He shouldn’t demoarlise doctors who have done yeomen service in treating patients during the ongoing pandemic. He should stick to yoga and his Patanjali products,” said Dr Shahjanand Kumar Singh, IMA national president (elect). “Every state organization is contemplating legal action and now only PM’s intervention can bring sanity,” he said.

The Indian Medical Association has been up in arms against Ramdev over his recent diatribe and its Uttarakhand chapter has slapped the yoga guru with a hefty defamation suit.