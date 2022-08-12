IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style

The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Several colourful programmes were presented by students under the aegis of Student Gymkhana to mark the occasion.

Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. He also gave several tips to students on how to remain happy in life despite several oddities. He advised students to create values such as being ever evolving, patience, concentration and curiosity to achieve greater success in their lives.

Prof RS Verma, acting director, IIIT-A gave a clarion call to IIIT-A fraternity for working hard to get patents and copyrights. The institute is now 24 years old and completely mature for getting several patents and IPR every year. Students, faculties and infrastructure are the three pillars of any institute, he said while laying emphasis on the importance of learning rather than seeking job placements for students.

Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far. Prof Vijrendra Singh, dean, students’ affairs presented a detailed overview of the last two-decade journey of the IIIT-A. He said several aspects of new national education policy were already implemented at the institute.

All heads of departments including, IT, applied science, management and electronics and communication engineering presented their one-year annual report before the audience.

Earlier, the programme began with lighting of lamp by the chief guest and Saraswati Vandana. Later, students presented a cultural programme including kavi sammelan, drama and dance performances.