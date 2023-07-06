IIIT-A to implement NEP-2020 from 2023– 2024 session: Institute director

PRAYAGRAJ Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), one of India’s premier institutes for higher education and research, is all set to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from its current session (2023– 2024) as per government guidelines for the NEP curriculum.

IIIT-A director Prof MS Sutaone addressing teachers at the institute on Wednesday.

This was announced by Professor Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A, while addressing the institute’s teaching fraternity in the administrative building auditorium here on Tuesday. Addressing IIIT-A teachers at an Upgrade Session on NEP, the director said that the institute aimed to align the curriculum offered at IIIT-A with the holistic goals outlined in the NEP.

“The NEP, a landmark policy introduced by the Government of India, advocates a comprehensive and transformative approach to education. Emphasising competency-based learning, multidisciplinary education, and skill development, NEP aims to nurture well-rounded individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to society,” he added.

“With the indispensable support of faculty members and domain experts, IIIT-Allahabad has worked diligently to revise its curriculum to align with the NEP guidelines. The new curriculum brings forth an innovative learning framework, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education encompassing various disciplines,” he added.

In his presentation, he mentioned NEP recommendations on Flexible and Empowering Education System i.e. Multi-Entry-Multi-Exit (ME-ME) Model with Multi/Inter/Trans-disciplinary approach in curriculum design, with novel pedagogy. IIIT-A has initiated development of NEP-Inspired and Learning-Outcome based Curriculum (LOBC).

IIIT-A director further apprised the teachers that the institute visitor and President of India, Droupadi Murmu, would address all the directors and vice-chancellors during a two-day national conference on NEP implementations by higher education institutions at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, on July 10 and 11. Thereafter, the Prime Minister of India would also address all the heads of the central institutions on NEP at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on July 29 and 30.

The IIIT-A had recently organised workshops and witnessed the participation of esteemed educationists, subject matter experts, and faculty members from diverse academic backgrounds. Their collective expertise and collaborative efforts played a vital role in shaping an NEP compliant curriculum for IIIT-A. The workshop fostered insightful discussions, encouraging participants to share best practices, pedagogical advancements, and cutting-edge teaching methodologies.

