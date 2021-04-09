Home / Cities / Others / IIM Ahmedabad to study Ludhiana’s vax-at-doorstep initiative
IIM Ahmedabad to study Ludhiana’s vax-at-doorstep initiative

The study will be carried out in association with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma inspecting the Covid-19 vaccination camp in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, will be conducting a case study on the ‘vaccination-at-doorstep’ initiative started by the Ludhiana administration. The study will be carried out in association with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

On Thursday, a team of experts from IIM-Ahmedabad interacted with councillor Mamta Ashu, who is the brain behind the initiative.

Speaking to the experts through videoconferencing, Mamta Ashu said the first such camp was held at a park in Partap Nagar locality of the city on March 26 wherein more than 100 people were administered the Covid vaccine. “After the success of this camp, we decided to organise more such camps in different parts of the district on April 3-4. On April 3, as many as 26, 483 people were vaccinated while the next day, 22, 812 people received the jab. These camps helped create a momentum and now more than 11, 000 people are getting vaccinated every day in the district,” said Mamta Ashu.

She added that at present, the administration is organising mega camps twice a week- on Tuesdays and Fridays. She added that the district administration led deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma is also working with the different NGOs, trade/industrial and religious organisations to expand the vaccination drive.

IIM-A research assistant Miti Shah said the case study is being undertaken to look into the issues being faced by local elected representatives in urban governance. “Presently, we are conducting a case study to document the contribution of councillors in the Covid-19 vaccination drive by detailing the good practices initiated by the councillors. At the same time, we seek to understand their way of working and the challenges faced by them,” she said.

