IIM-L student develops web portal for Covid-hit people

Lucknow A software engineer and student of the Indian Institute of Management- Lucknow, Amrita Singh has developed a web portal containing a list of initiatives that may provide relief or information to Covid-hit people
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Lucknow A software engineer and student of the Indian Institute of Management- Lucknow, Amrita Singh has developed a web portal containing a list of initiatives that may provide relief or information to Covid-hit people.

It has links for plasma requirement, oxygen suppliers, health services, relief and rehabilitation, meals and other initiatives that cover multiple aspects. Centralisation and ease of access is the theme here. People of the state capital can access state wise guides, links to regional resources and also countrywide initiatives for help, according to Amrita.

In short, all authentic information that was hitherto scattered has been incorporated in this portal.

“ I saw Instagram flooded with people sharing initiatives, a lot of which would be helpful, but it is very easy for someone looking out for help to get lost in that heap of data,” she said.

“Also, I thought a website would be an ideal way to pass on these links to someone in need so that they can use any device to access them,” she said.

“So, to sort out the chaos, I sat down one week ago and wrote a LinkedIn post penning down the idea and published the web app having few resources that I was aware of. To my surprise, people bombarded me with resources everyday, telling me about the ones that were helpful. And so the list grew tremendously,” she said.

“I saw the chaos in the slack channels in my workplace meant to discuss Covid resources available and shared this there. It inspired people there to put together a list of resources meant for employees internally and sort out information effectively,” Amrita said.

