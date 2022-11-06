IIT BHU 1982 batch alumni meet held

The alumni meet of the 1982 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (BHU) kick started here on Saturday.

Around 60 alumni from different departments participated in the event that will conclude on November 6. Also present on the occasion was Ramesh Srinivasan (Metallurgy 1982), president & CEO Agilysys (Nasdaq: AGYS), USA who contributed $1.3 million (approx Rs.9.5 crores) to the student activity centre (sports complex) in September 2021.

On the occasion, Srinivasan launched several facilities at the Sports Centre that is named as Ramesh Srinivasan student activity centre. The sports centre aimed at giving world-class indoor sports facilities including gym, squash courts, badminton courts, table tennis courts and various activities including taekwondo, boxing, yoga, carrom and chess.

Professor Rajiv Srivastava, dean, resource and alumnus said that a friendly cricket was held between alumni and present students at Kings Pavilion Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

An interactive session was also held between alumni and the authorities of the institute. Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, vice chancellor BHU presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award-Year 2022-23 to Ramesh Srinivasan under profession category for his generous contributions. Besides he also organized a grand dinner for all alumni.

Ramesh Srinivasan in his address said that IIT (BHU) had a very positive impact on his life during his early years and helped him in becoming a complete human being. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the student activity centre. I thanked the institute administration for taking the overall development work in the institute to new heights,” said Srinivasan.

Prof Rajiv Srivastava, dean (resources and alumni), prof. LP Singh, dean (student affairs), professor SB Dwivedi, dean (academic affairs) and other deans and heads of departments were present. On Sunday all the students will visit ghats and temples.