IIT BHU faculty selected for ‘Young Engineer Award’

IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi faculty has been selected for the prestigious Young Engineer Award 2022 by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). This national award is given each year to Indian scientists under 35 years of age, working in broad fields of engineering.

INAE has selected Dr Rabindra Mohanty from the department of electrical engineering, IIT (BHU) Varanasi where he is working as an assistant professor. His engineering research contributions resulted in the design and development of several software solutions which can be deployed to operationalise power system protection schemes for power transmission and distribution networks with the integration renewables energy resources.

Dr Rabindra has worked with various research groups in industry and academics after his PhD from IIT Kharagpur in 2018. He pursued his postdoctoral research work at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden where he worked on a project “Protection of Converter Dominated Microgrids” funded by ABB corporate research centre, Västerås, Sweden.

Dr Mohanty has introduced a new protection philosophy for power transmission network by using three-dimensional Cartesian coordinates in time-domain approach. Dr Mohanty so far has authored 10 international journals, 11 international conference publications and a book chapter in the field of “electric power systems protection” to his credit. He has also received POSOCO power systems award, New Delhi, India for his MTech and PhD thesis in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

This year the INAE annual convention will be held at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai from December 14 to 16. Director of the Institute, Prof Pramod Kumar Jain congratulated Dr Rabindra for his achievement.