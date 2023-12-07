IIT BHU ranks 336th in QS World Ranking Sustainability 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU) has secured the 336th global position for good governance in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World Ranking Sustainability 2024, released on December 5, 2023. Additionally, the institute has marked its place in the top 600 universities globally, achieving an individual ranking of 571 worldwide. This performance places IIT BHU at the 13th position among Indian universities, as highlighted by Prof Vikash Kumar Dubey, Dean of Research and Development at IIT-BHU.

File photo of Banaras Hindu University.

According to Prof Dubey, the 336th global position under the category of good governance, the institute showcases institute’s adherence to robust and transparent governance structures. The institute has also achieved an impressive 303rd global position in knowledge exchange, highlighting the institute’s pivotal role as a hub for sharing and disseminating knowledge globally, said Prof Dubey.

The good governance parameter defines whether an institution has strong governance in place, open decision-making, a holistic ethical organisational culture, student representation on governing bodies of the institutes, and financial transparency. This recognition underscores IIT BHU’s commitment to ethical decision-making, an inclusive organizational culture, and financial transparency, essential facets contributing to its global standing.

Prof Dubey said, “The achievement in knowledge exchanges is a testament to its dedication to fostering collaborations, partnerships, and the exchange of ideas, transcending geographical boundaries.”

The institute has also achieved an impressive 503rd global rank under Environmental Impact, which includes environment-related research, sustainability, employability, and outcome, as well as equality. The overall rank of the Institute in the QS World Ranking Sustainability 2024 is 684 globally. The institute entered into such a prestigious ranking under the QS world ranking based on sustainability for the first time. Among IITs, the Institute ranked 7th.

Earlier, the institute also achieved an excellent rank in the QS world ranking on overall parameters released in June 2023 and significantly improved its performance in this year’s QS World University Rankings 2024. While the Institute was placed amidst the 651-700 band the previous year, it established its mark in the top 600 universities worldwide by acquiring an individual ranking of 571 globally this time and 13th rank among Indian universities. Notably, it secured the 78th rank globally and 7th rank amongst the Indian institutes evaluated by QS in the Citation Per Faculty (CPF) category. The QS World University Ranking assessment is based on nine ranking indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per faculty, faculty-to-student ratio, international faculty, etc.

The institute has been consistently performing well in Sustainable and cutting-edge research and inventions of commercial as well as social impact, the key ranking evaluation parameters of QS ranking.

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, congratulated the faculty members and research staff of the institute for their immense contribution to sustainable research, enabling the institute to achieve this mark globally. He also stated that the institute has initiated several new academic and research collaborative activities with international universities and research organizations and will continue to work hard to improve its performance in regional and global rankings in the future. As the institute continues its journey towards excellence, it aims to further enhance its global standing and make significant strides in sustainable research and academic innovation.

Dean of research and development and the chairman of the Institute Ranking Committee, Professor Vikash Kumar Dubey, stated that IIT BHU’s accomplishments in the QS World Ranking Sustainability 2024 serve as a testament to our commitment to excellence across various domains. Its remarkable rise in global rankings reflects the institution’s dedication to fostering a robust environment for learning, innovation, and sustainable practices.

The QS World Ranking is renowned for its stringent evaluation criteria, encompassing various parameters to gauge an institution’s overall impact and contributions to sustainable practices, research, and academia globally.