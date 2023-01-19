IIT Kanpur develops course on drone technology

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has developed a course on drone technology that would be taught at IITs in technical institutes and skill development centres in the country.

Course has been designed on the directives of the ministry of electronics and information technology, said the people aware of the development.

The ministry sees drone technology from the perspective of future and believes the move would help in quality supply of specialists in this field. “This is why the ministry has undertaken this task of taking drone technology to students at macro-level,” one of them said.

The task of designing the course was bestowed on two scientists of aero-space engineering-- Dr Abhishek (he goes by one name) and Mangal Kothari. The duo has developed a two-year degree course in which theory and practical would be of equal importance.

The course also includes new technologies in making of drones. Prof Abhishek said the course had been designed keeping in mind the developing needs and the students. The course would shortly be introduced in the academic institutions.

The IIT Kanpur has been a pioneer in the drone development programme. The scientists have come up with smallest of drones equipped with cutting edge technologies apart from doing extensive researches. The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to set up a centre of excellence for drone development at IIT Kanpur.

Best drones from IIT Kanpur

Alakh: Weighing just 225 grams has the best technologies available. It has been developed for armed forces for surveilling purposes.

Gauraiya: It appears like a sparrow and weighs 239 grams. It has proved its worth in hills and mountains.

Hawk: It is a powerhouse of 300 grams, could fly for 25 minutes and sends live footage in an area of 2km.

Auto-Pilot: Armed with artificial intelligence this drone sends all the data to control room even if it has crashed.

Agri-drone: This drone monitors the crop, sprinkles pesticides, makes useful suggestions