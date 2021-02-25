IIT Mandi incubation hub giving push to startups: Jai Ram

IIT Mandi Catalyst, a technology business incubator, is providing a great push to startup businesses, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said during the 12th Foundation Day function of the premier institute at its campus in Kamand, Mandi, on Wednesday.

He said the incubator has received more than 1,000 applications and is already supporting 140 startups by providing funding of ₹3.50 crore for clean energy, environment, healthcare, agriculture, enterprise management, biotechnology, education and manufacturing etc.

The CM said that since its inception, IIT Mandi has made unprecedented development while its alumni have excelled in their respective fields.

Thakur said the state government was committed to strengthen the institute in every way possible.

He said that having research projects worth more than ₹100 crore was an outstanding achievement by the institute.

“It is heartening to know that IIT Mandi was coordinating with premier institutions and universities across the world under its International Academic Extension Programme. So far, over 50 students have participated in the programme in various universities of the world,” he said.

Apart from this, Thakur said the Tehri Kamand road would be improved and upgraded to benefit the students and faculty members of the IIT.

The CM also inaugurated “Technology Innovation Hub” developed with an investment of ₹110 crore. He released a book “Scaling the Heights: An Institutional Biography” on the occasion as well.

He distributed faculty, staff and students awards during the event.

MoU signed for landslide monitoring

An MoU was also signed between the district administration and the IIT in the CM’s presence for development and deployment of a landslide monitoring system in Mandi.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma said it was a matter of pride that the IIT had made a special name by undertaking research in various fields.

IIT Mandi director Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi listed various achievements of the students and faculty of the institutions on the occasion. He said the startup scheme of the state government has given a huge boost to the incubation plans of the institute.