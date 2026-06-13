Panaji, Serious structural and waterproofing deficiencies have been detected at Goa's iconic Kala Academy building, renovated in recent years, including chronic water ingress and non-functional terrace waterproofing, according to a report prepared by IIT Madras. IIT report flags serious structural defects in Goa's iconic Kala Academy building

These findings are part of a report submitted by the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras following a site visit undertaken at the request of competent authorities through the Charles Correa Foundation .

The report was submitted recently to the state government.

Kala Academy is a prominent cultural centre run by the Government of Goa. Situated at Campal, Panji, it is registered as a society and was started in February 1970. The building was designed by renowned architect Charles Correa.

The building underwent extensive renovation in recent years, with the project drawing criticism over alleged defects and concerns about the preservation of the iconic cultural complex.

According to the report, a team from the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures at IIT Madras has flagged serious structural and waterproofing deficiencies at the Academy building, observing chronic water ingress, cracks in structural members and failure of the terrace waterproofing.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the building's current condition and understanding concerns related to its durability.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of representatives of the state government and the Task Force Committee, members of the Kala Academy, and the structural consultant.

The report noted that the auditorium area has a sump tank below the wooden flooring equipped with a pump that operates during high tide to flush out water, indicating "chronic water ingress", sources told PTI.

Electrical wiring and junction boxes in the sump area showed signs of moisture exposure, while inadequate waterproofing and high groundwater pressure appeared to be major causes of the problem, it said.

"Electrical and mechanical systems in this zone are at risk; therefore, water stagnation in this area should be strictly prevented through effective drainage and waterproofing measures," the report stated.

The IIT Madras team also observed poor indoor air quality in the auditorium zone, likely due to prolonged exposure to moisture and possible mould growth.

It further stated that cracks were noticed in beams and columns near the stage and catwalk access areas. The building terrace was found to have suffered "significant failure of waterproofing".

The report further said that drain pipes were not directly connected to floor traps, resulting in uncontrolled water flow over roof areas and stagnation.

It stated that the China mosaic flooring on the terrace exhibited significant map-cracking leading to possible seepage, with the damage being more severe near service entries and parapet walls.

"The waterproofing system is no longer functional," the report said.

It warned that the terrace could be contributing to the deterioration of the structural slab and the areas below and recommended redesigning the terrace drainage system.

In the open-air theatre section, the team of engineers observed water stagnation and drainage issues near the seating areas.

The staircases leading to the stage showed signs of deterioration and possible settlement, with evidence of reverse slope on most of the steps, the report said.

The report has recommended a comprehensive drainage correction and waterproofing intervention to eliminate water stagnation, rectify reverse slopes in staircases and prevent water ingress into service and storage areas.

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