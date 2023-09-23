IIT-B to start a new course by Justice UU Lalit

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay announced a new course by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, former chief justice of India, titled ‘Affirmative Action in India: A Brief Constitutional History’, on Friday.

Lalit is associated with the institute’s Ashank Desai Centre for Policy Studies (ADCPS), as a distinguished visiting professor. According to information put out on the ADCPS website, the course will offer an introductory exploration of affirmative action in India, delving into its historical background. It will touch upon initiatives undertaken in pre-Independence time in Kolhapur, Travancore, Mysore and Madras. It will also explore the draft constitution and the Constituent Assembly’s adept handling of affirmative action matters.

It will also analyse cases significant cases like Champakam Dorairajan and the first amendment, and delve into other crucial topics such as the Mandal Commission’s report, the landmark Indra Sawhney case, and the Constitutional amendment relating to affirmative action in promotion. It will also cover noteworthy cases such as Jarnail Singh and the reservation for economically weaker section (EWS).

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B said, “Justice Lalit has been serving IIT-B as a distinguished visiting professor and it is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn from the top legal expert in India.”

The course, comprising eight lectures, is designed for the autumn of 2023 for three credits and will be held every Friday and Saturday between October 6 and November 10. The eight-lecture course will be majorly instructed by Lalit and Naveen Bharathi, assistant professor of the centre.

