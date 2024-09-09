IIT-BHU researchers’ innovative Solar Chimney design boosts efficiency, cuts costs

Researchers from the department of mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) have developed an advanced technology for solar energy production. This new solar plant design is more cost-effective than existing solar plants and promises to generate a higher electricity output. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Providing insights into this development, professor Om Prakash Singh, who leads the research team, explained that the innovative Solar Chimney Power Plant (SCPP) design incorporates a specially engineered inlet shape and a tapered collector. These enhancements increase airflow, which in turn boosts turbine speeds and enhances electricity production. With optimised airflow dynamics, this new design significantly improves energy output, making it an ideal solution for meeting the energy needs of rural and remote villages.

The increased efficiency of this design ensures that more electricity can be generated at the same operational cost, making it a more economical choice compared to traditional Solar Chimney Power Plants.

What makes this invention different?

The innovation in this Solar Chimney Power Plant lies in its unique inlet and collector design. The bell-mouth-shaped inlet and tapered collector work together to increase air velocity, leading to more efficient power generation. This represents a significant departure from previous designs, which were unable to fully leverage airflow dynamics.

Prof Om Prakash Singh emphasised the potential of this new and advanced Solar Chimney Power Plant design. By optimising key components of the SCPP, it offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution for generating electricity from solar energy. This innovation marks a crucial step forward in making renewable energy more accessible and sustainable for communities worldwide. The research team has been granted a patent by the Indian patent office, government of India.

However, as with any advanced technology, implementing this new SCPP design may require a substantial initial investment. While the design is more efficient, it still demands adequate land for the solar collector and chimney, which could be a consideration for its deployment in certain regions.