IIT-BHU student develops multiplayer yoga gameplay
IIT-BHU student develops multiplayer yoga gameplay

Vidyabhushan, a chemical engineering third-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) has developed the first version of artificial intelligence (A-I) based yoga platform through multiplayer yoga gameplay (MPYG)
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The platform has been built with mentorship, funding from NASSCOM Foundation, Cisco Thingcubator and technical support from the NCL-IIT BHU incubation centre.

Vidyabhushan said that MPYG is an innovation in the field of yoga. It is an artificial intelligence-based and augmented reality-based platform for community yoga. The programme is intended to make people choose yoga keeping health-related factors in mind, and it aims at guiding them in the right direction. Audio-visual features will demonstrate the correct way to practice yoga, he said.

Aside from detecting incorrect yoga postures with its auto-detect feature, MPYG uses artificial intelligence to correct them with video and audio assistance. Currently, this platform can be accessed from the website mpyg.in and for other features you can enter your email in the waiting list of the website, he added.

NASSCOM foundation head Ramana Vemuri expressed happiness over the student’s achievement and congratulated the team, and assured them of all possible help in future.

‘YogaHelp’ will teach correct ‘Surya namaskar’

Dr Hari Prabhat Gupta, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering of the institute and his team Dr Ashish Gupta, Dr Tanima Dutta, Dr Preeti Kumari and Rahul Mishra have developed a technology called ‘YogaHelp’, which helps people perform yoga without any instructor. It helps in learning the right way of yoga.

Dr Hari Prabhat Gupta explained that ‘YogaHelp’ takes advantage of the sensor of the smartphone to recognise the 12-link steps of ‘Surya namaskar’ along with their accuracy level. This technique has been accepted and published in the journal artificial intelligence in June 2021. The technology with full features and cloud support will be available for Android and iOS mobile phone users in October 2021.

