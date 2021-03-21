IIT-K fest: Participants’ zeal, talent make the event memorable

Lucknow A myriad of artistes, visionaries, and students displayed immense zeal during 55th edition of ‘Antaragni’—the annual cultural festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K)— which came to an end on Sunday. The three-day event was held online because of the Covid pandemic.

In her virtual address at the event, union minister Smriti Irani asked the students to be very cognisant of every decision they took. She also talked about her journey from acting to politics and the hardship she faced. Irani discussed women and child issues currently prevalent in India and how various policies had been made by the ministry to tackle such issues.

At the ‘International Carnival’ event at the fest, the first performance was that of Gonzo, the tambourine master from Japan, whose mission is to establish world peace with his art. Having already earned applause on multiple occasions for his skill at “Got Talent” platforms, the maestro bedazzled Antaragni’s stage with his exuberant performance.

Next to set the stage on fire were Dimitris Pekas and Giacomo Gamberucci—the ardent cellists famous for their engrossed performances that have gathered multitudes in the streets of Italy.

An India-inspired talk by Andy Mukherjee was undoubtedly an example of such a personality. A Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services, he left a lasting impression on the students’ minds with his motivating talk coupled with a great sense of humour and wit.

With a vision to make the young generation familiar with the vast world outside the narrow space of their homes, Antaragni welcomed Arijit Majumdar and Shatabdi Mitra, the founders of “The Indian Travel Diaries” and Kishore Ashokan, the founder of “Exploring India”. While in conversation with Iqlipse Nova, the famous travel vloggers shared with the audience their most memorable experiences and taught them the art of travel vlogging besides certain tips and tricks on how they decided to fulfil their travel dreams.

Next was Satyajit Padhye, son of famous ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye, who left the audience in complete awe with his puppeteering skills. Antaragni continued its fervour with Aparshakti Khurana in the event “Unfiltered”.

Expanding the creative spectrum of the international carnival, Antaragni welcomed Cristian Duca. A versatile musician with a penchant for piano, he showcased his talent through several compositions and covers. This was closely followed by a beautiful rendition by Alexandra Pana, a member of the prestigious group of Trevor James Flute Artists who has several recognitions to her name.

“Talent Fiesta” event welcomed the first runner-up of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Keshav Tyohar, who is a successful singer, songwriter, and producer.

The French beatboxing queen Prichia was next in line to bewilder the audience. She left the students in a blissful fascination of the versatility, precision, power and adaptiveness of her voice and ability to cover the entire spectrum of sound.

Abhishek Upmanyu, the young comedian, left everyone in splits with his quick-witted humour, punch-filled one-liners and unparalleled observational powers.

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation levels where people joined to become a part of the flair and synergy that Antaragni exudes. Even in a virtual mode, the festival upheld its theme of “Helmed Horizons” as talks and performances enabled participants to rise from the self and become one with the spark, the idea, the raging flame of Antaragni.

The opening ceremony of the event was marked by the address of professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, and Saurabh Chandra, a retired IAS officer who is also an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. The inspirational talks motivated the students to make the best of opportunities.

The first cultural artiste gracing the occasion was Ami Shroff, a master juggler and mixologist, who displayed her dexterity and passion to the bewildered audience.

This was followed by an insightful discussion between Siddhartha Bagri, founder and CEO of Pravaig Dynamics, a visionary who aims to seize the future with his innovative electrical vehicles, and Kaustubh Mundra, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, currently at Bain and Co. The discussion highlighted several inspiring and informational concepts about the future of electrical vehicles and the thought behind innovation.

Next was a powerful yet soothing performance by “The Yellow Diary” that played for the “Fusion Night” of Antaragni. The band ensured that the audience went on a psychedelic musical journey of emotions in all its purity and innocence.

Aakash Gupta kept the audience rolling over the floor with his relatable observations complementing his exceptional wit and comedic premise