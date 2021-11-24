IKEA to build shopping centre in Gurugram

Furniture major IKEA, which bought land in the city in 2017, will build a shopping centre and construction of the project will begin early next year, officials said on Tuesday.

Ingka Group, parent of IKEA Retail, said that the project, which will be completed by 2024, will create about 2,500 jobs. The estimated investment for the project is around ₹3,500 crore, a statement issued by the group said.

The IKEA project will come up in Sector 47 where the company had purchased 10 acres of land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in 2017. The company had said that the proposed IKEA store will come up over 4 lakh square feet.

However, on Tuesday, Ingka Group announced that this would be a mixed land use project with focus on retail, entertainment and leisure.

Peter Betzel, CEO of IKEA India, said, “We are happy to announce our IKEA store in Gurugram together with Ingka Centres. India is an exciting country for IKEA, and we have a long-term commitment to reach the many people with our omnichannel approach. Delhi-NCR will be one of our biggest and most important markets in India.”

An HSVP official said that the authority sold land to IKEA in 2017 and the company has already barricaded it. “Such projects will further attract new anchor companies to set up shops in the city,” he said.