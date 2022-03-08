Illegal coal mining: Meghalaya HC directs compliance to orders

Shillong: The Meghalaya high court has pulled up the state government for failing to check illegal coal mining and transportation despite National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court’s orders while directing the setting up of a committee to ensure compliance.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justices H S Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh, which took up the matter of illegal coal mining on its own, on Monday said they gathered enough evidence of rampant illegal mining. The three accompanied the state chief secretary to Khliehriat in East Jaiñtia Hills district, where illegal mining has been taking place.

The bench said the committee will monitor the implementation of the directions and recommendations. It added the panel must have the freedom and authority to function without interference.

The bench referred to actions taken reports and said it is evident that the Supreme Court’s directions have not been adhered to. “The Chief Secretary... is responsible for implementing such directions and the Chief Secretary remains obliged to ensure that all illegal mining activities are stopped without further ado or delay.”

The bench expressed surprise that the state has not used drone photography to monitor the illegal activities in the less accessible areas. “It is alarming that District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Officers and even Block Level Officers are in place along with their counterparts from the police right up to the Superintendent of Police; but all of them turn Nelson’s eye to such illegal activities,” the bench said. “...the scene in and around Khliehriat speaks of the vast stretches there being beyond the purview of the administration and it is impossible that the illegal mining activities and the deposit of freshly mined coal would be conducted with such impunity without the possible connivance of the local administration or even worse.”

The bench asked for an action taken report in four weeks. “It also appears that the State has done precious little to ensure the transportation of the coal that had been previously mined and the auction thereof through Coal India Limited as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the NGT, which has resulted in the present unacceptable scenario.”

