Illegal firearms factory busted in Muzaffarnagar, one held

A team of Charthawal police in district Muzaffarnagar, on Saturday, busted an illegal firearms factory, which was being operated inside the sugarcane field in the jungle of village Mahabalipuram
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
A team of Charthawal police in district Muzaffarnagar, on Saturday, busted an illegal firearms factory, which was being operated inside the sugarcane field in the jungle of village Mahabalipuram. The police have arrested a wanted criminal in the case, stated a communique of Muzaffafarnagar police media cell.

The police have recovered 12 finished and semi-finished country-made pistols (CMP) of different bore, barrels, empty cartridges and tools used in manufacturing illegal arms.

The communique reads that recovered arms include 6 CMPs of 315 bore, 1 of 12-bore, 5 semi-finished CMPs, 6 barrels, 11 empties of cartridges of different bore and tools used in manufacturing illegal arms.

It claimed that the arrested person Ajay aka Badal is a hardcore criminal and wanted in more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder, loot and theft.

