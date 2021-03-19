Illegal houses in Mohali’s Behlolpur: GMADA marks inquiry against erring officials, builder

Finally waking up after four years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to take action against its erring officials and the builder, who had constructed 58 illegal houses at Mohali’s Behlolpur area.

On March 17, GMADA officials went to demolish the houses, but after stiff resistance from residents, the drive was deferred for 60 days. Residents had stayed inside their houses and asked the officials to carry on the drive, stating they were ready to die.

As per information, in 2016, Deepak Kumar and Narinder Singh had constructed 58 houses on around 2 acres of agricultural land without the approval of GMADA. The size of houses ranges from 50 square yards to 100 square yards and were sold for ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. The houses were built four years back and all were registered.

Additional chief administrator of GMADA, Rajesh Dhiman, said, “We have ordered an inquiry against the erring field officials of GMADA, who allowed the illegal houses to be constructed. The inquiry report will be completed in two weeks and accordingly action will be initiated. We will not spare any one and even action will be initiated against the builder.”

He further said that as the residents had lost the case in Punjab and Haryana high court, demolition will be carried out after 60 days to vacate the agricultural land.

They are just threatening us: Builder

When contacted, colony’s builder Narinder Singh said, “No one can raze the houses and they are just threatening us. We will not allow them to hold a demolition drive.”

On being asked why he had not taken approval, he refused to comment.

A resident, Sayed Akthar, questioned why their houses were registered with the revenue department, and why they got power and water supply connections. “The builder sold us the plot saying that it was an approved colony, so we bought it,” he said.

Another resident, Prem Singh Bhist, said strict action should be taken against the officials of GMADA and the builders. “What is our fault? We have bought the plots from our hard-earned money. We don’t know where to go and what to do. Our families will be left without homes.”